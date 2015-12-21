As you lay in a half-coma on your couch with a television remote in hand, let me be the first to remind you that it isn’t too early to start preparing for next semester! While obviously nothing can replace paying attention in class, taking notes and studying late in the library, scientists have discovered an easy trick than can boost your memory. In fact, it’s so easy that you can do it with your eye closed.

Psychologists at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio asked 172 students between the ages of 12 to 15 to complete memory tests. The students were randomly assigned to three groups. One group practiced mindfulness meditation, one practiced yoga and one attended their regular gym class.

After four weeks, the students completed a second set of memory tests. The students who meditated jumped 10 points (from 34 to 44) on a 75-point scale of memory. The yoga group only improved by four points and the group who attended their regular gym class, the control group, showed no improvement.

Not only has this study showed that meditation is directly linked to boosting your grades, but it has proven gym class is useless, too! Thanks, science!

Mindful meditation, to be specific, takes meditation a step further. Instead of only clearing your mind of thoughts and focusing on your breath as you do in regular meditation, with mindful meditation, you are pushed to concentrate on bodily sensations. The end goal is to reduce stress and increase awareness of what’s going on around you.

Basically, what science is trying to say is that by taking a little time to close your eyes before that intense study session, you’re doing your body and your grades a major solid. Interested in mindful meditation? Check out a “how to” video below. Mom and Dad will be so proud.

[Story via]