A girls’ night out might sound exactly what your sanity needs, but your wallet probably says differently. While all your want is a cocktail to say goodbye to finals and hello to a break from school, your negative bank account balance has other ideas…like Ramen for every meal.

We all deserve a chance to let loose once in a while. Of course, alcohol costs money that many college students and new grads don’t have. But choosing between paying rent on time and having a social life seems a tad unfair.

Fear not – you can still enjoy a night out without completely blowing your savings.

Get drunk – not broke – with these tricks and tips below.

