Dry shampoo is already every girls’ life-saver. When taking a shower and washing your hair just seems like too much to ask, dry shampoo is there to make your hair look flawless without the hours of work.

But what if I told you dry shampoo could do even more?

Believe it or not, this product sent from the hair care gods isn’t just an easy fix for greasy hair. It can be used as a touchable hairspray, manage your unruly eyebrows in between appointments, and even keep your updo in place when using those pesky bobby pins.

If you haven’t joined the fan club yet, maybe these alternative uses for dry shampoo will convince you to add this wonder product to your routine.

Check out the most surprising uses for dry shampoo here.

VIEW GALLERY