A former University of Minnesota student has been accused of raping two women he met at parties near the college’s campus in the fall 2014 semester.

Daniel Drill-Mellum, 22, was arrested on Christmas Eve, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Police say the women were raped by Drill-Mellum after parties on back-to-back weekends, on October 31, 2014 and November 8, 2014.

The first rape is said to have occurred at a fraternity party on Halloween in 2014. The 18-year-old victim met Drill-Mellum at a Sigma Phi Epsilon party, where they went into a laundry room to fool around. She told police she tried to stop him while he pushed her against a wall and said things like “I know you want this” and “You’re so turned on right now,” and then raped her.

The following weekend, a second victim claims Drill-Mellum raped her. The 19-year-old victim said she met him at a party at an off-campus apartment, which they left to head over to his apartment and get more alcohol. After they began kissing, he tried to take her clothes off despite her reluctance. She told detectives he asked her for sex, but she said no, wanting to return to the party. She eventually performed oral sex on Drill-Mellum, “hoping that it would only take a few minutes and then the Defendant would allow her to return to the party,” according to the criminal complaint. Instead, he forced her onto a bed and raped her as she cried.

She called 911 after fleeing from the apartment. She was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where police said she had injuries consistent with rape, including torn flesh in her mouth and scrapes on her face, legs, and both nipples.

Apparently Drill-Mellum was banned from campus, but he was seen at a party on November 18, 2015.

According to the Hennepin County Jail, Drill-Mellum was arrested by University of Minnesota Police and is being held on $100,000 bail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges are all felonies.

