Really sad news for Dartmouth College. Tate Ramsden, a member of the Class of 2017 and Beta Alpha Omega fraternity brother, died on Saturday while on vacation with his family in Sarasota, Florida.

Tate, a member of the swimming and diving team team, died while swimming in the outdoor pool of the YMCA Selby Aquatic Center. The details of his death are still not totally clear at this time, but it’s certainly strange for a member of a college swim team to die in a pool.

In addition to his swimming accomplishments, Tate was a fantastic student. He was an All American, member of the Cum Laude Society, a Merit Scholar, and hoped to pursue a career in finance.

From NBC News:

“Ramsden swam around 4,000 yards — over two and a quarter miles — before attempting an underwater swimming technique called a “100,” which is four laps across the pool without coming up for air, according to a sheriff’s office incident report released Monday.

During this routine, his sister and cousin noticed a “lack of movement” by Ramsden and he was pulled from the water. He was given CPR and paramedics were called, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and the 21-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said his death was a “possible drowning” but an autopsy was pending.”

The Dartmouth College community is currently in mourning, but many students may not know the news since they’ve been away from school for so long and don’t return until after New Year’s.

A letter from Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon was sent out to students, faculty, and staff on December 27. It reads,

“To the Dartmouth community,

It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the death of Tate Ramsden, a member of the Class of 2017, who died yesterday while swimming in Sarasota, Fla., where he was on holiday with family members.

We have been in touch with Tate’s family to share our deepest sympathies with them at this time of heartbreaking loss. Tate was a member of the men’s swimming and diving team and a brother in Beta Alpha Omega fraternity.

Tate’s family is planning a memorial service, which will take place next weekend in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

I urge students, faculty, and staff who would like to speak to a counselor on their own behalf or out of concern for someone else to contact our Safety and Security office at (603) 646-4000 at any hour. Please do not hesitate to seek help during this time of grief.

Our thoughts are with Tate’s family and friends at this time of great sadness.

Sincerely,

Phil Hanlon

President”

