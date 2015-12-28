Chris and Liam Hemsworth aren’t the only famous brothers hiding an equally attractive sibling. Looks like Mrs. Franco (yes, as in James and Dave) birthed not just two, but three gorgeous boys.

Meet Tom Franco, the elusive middle child in the Franco trio who has been out of the spotlight (and our hearts) for far too long. James brought him to our attention in a cute Christmas pic. Once we got over the adorableness of Dave Franco holding a pup, we noticed Tom’s smile and had to find out who he was.

https://www.instagram.com/p/_x_lCCS9UK/?taken-by=jamesfrancotv

Turns out Tom is a painter and a sculptor living in California (he is a Franco…he wouldn’t be a cop or teacher). He also illustrated his mother Betsy’s book Metamorphosis. According to his IMDB page, he dabbled in acting for a while, but it seems he decided that is best left to his brothers.

Check out more photos of Tom below, because there can never be too many Francos in our lives.

But really, Mrs. Franco. Thank you.