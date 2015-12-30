If you think Target’s OCD sweater and Nordtrom’s Hanukkah sweater have stirred quite a controversy this holiday season, wait until you hear about the latest sweater scandal.
Old Navy is currently selling a t-shirt discouraging people from working in the arts. The t-shirt says “Young Aspiring Artist” but has the word “Artist” crossed off and replaced with either “President” or “Astronaut.” This apparently implies that working as an artist is inferior and less practical than becoming a president or an astronaut. And becoming the president or an astronaut is just as practical as becoming an artist?
People have taken to social media to express their frustration with the sweater and even attack Old Navy.
https://twitter.com/thisguyfonz/status/682235155960967172
Old Navy has not commented about the situation at this time.