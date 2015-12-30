If you think Target’s OCD sweater and Nordtrom’s Hanukkah sweater have stirred quite a controversy this holiday season, wait until you hear about the latest sweater scandal.

Old Navy is currently selling a t-shirt discouraging people from working in the arts. The t-shirt says “Young Aspiring Artist” but has the word “Artist” crossed off and replaced with either “President” or “Astronaut.” This apparently implies that working as an artist is inferior and less practical than becoming a president or an astronaut. And becoming the president or an astronaut is just as practical as becoming an artist?

People have taken to social media to express their frustration with the sweater and even attack Old Navy.

Have you seen this? @OldNavy is clearly ignorant to the value of young #artists in our world. You lost me #oldnavy pic.twitter.com/UurtL1CkYP — Dance Judge (@DanceJudgeProbs) December 29, 2015

https://twitter.com/thisguyfonz/status/682235155960967172

The irony that it took an artist to design this Old Navy shirt https://t.co/eSg8DEQpG3 pic.twitter.com/wK8R7kYgOe — Alex Rabinowitz (@alexrab) December 30, 2015

Old Navy has not commented about the situation at this time.