A woman’s quick thinking saved her own life after she was kidnapped and assaulted in Georgia.

The woman was taken from her home by Robert Giles, 27, and taken to the parking lot of an adult novelty store on Monday. Before Giles started to assault his victim, he told her to call her boyfriend “so he could hear the assault.” Instead of dialing her bf’s number, she took a risk an called 911.

The dispatcher who answered the call, Deonte Smith, told WSB-TV that the call was “the most extreme” of his career. He listened to the attack and pretended he was the woman’s boyfriend. During the call, he was able to figure out where the attack was happening and send police to the scene. He said he tried to talk to the attacker and stop the assault, but when officers arrived, they caught him in the act and arrested him.

If she had called 911 just minutes later, Smith says he would have been on break and only women would have been available to take the call.

“She saved her own life with her quick thinking,” Smith told WSB-TV. “I’m glad I was there to help her, I can’t say it enough.”

AJC.com reported that the attacker is now being held without bail, and faces charges of rape, false imprisonment, obstruction, and possibly kidnapping.