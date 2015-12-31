Really terrible news over the holidays for the University of West Alabama.

Cheerleader Bethany Harris, 19, was killed during a tragic car accident on December 28. She lost control of the car and slammed into a tree. According to Alabama.com, her body was thrown out of the car because she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alabama State Troopers initially thought the driver had left the scene following the crash on Interstate 20/59, before finding Harris’ body at the side of the road in a wooded area in Tuscaloosa County.

In a statement, the University of West Alabama said they were “deeply saddened” by her tragic death.

“She has many friends at UWA and will be greatly missed by the campus community, throughout which she was known and will be remembered for her dedication in the classroom and on the sidelines of Tiger athletics as a cheerleader,” they said.

