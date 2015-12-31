What college kid doesn’t look forward to football games? It’s an excuse to forget about homework and exams for a day and just enjoy the school spirit, tailgate, and fun all over campus.

However, game days are found to have the highest instances of sexual assault.

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that on any game day at Division 1 colleges, the number of rapes reported by victims between the ages of 17 and 24 spiked 28%. The reports grew to 41% during home games. The study linked these heightened numbers of rape reported to the increased amount of drinking and celebration that occur during and after college football games.

This means that college football games are responsible for 253 and 770 additional rapes per year across the 128 Division 1 schools.

“Division I football games offer a clear instance [when] partying is intensified,” Montana State University’s Isaac Swensen who was on the team that authored the report told Bloomberg News.

This is absolutely terrifying, especially because we know sexual assault on college campuses already affects 1 in 5 women.

Just remember that by keeping an eye out for your friends and being smart, you can avoid a fun day during into a disastrous one.