There’s no denying LC has come quite a long way since her teenage debut on Laguna Beach and later, The Hills. Success wise, definitely. Attitude wise, we think so. Fashion wise? 110 percent.

Now the ex-reality TV star is making a name for herself out there in the fashion world. In 2008, Conrad’s clothing line hit the L.A. runway showing everyone that she’s got more in her than just being a television personality. Shortly after, she published two style guide books entitled Lauren Conrad Style and Lauren Conrad Beauty. Let’s not forget that she also has a very popular style blog, the most perfect social media accounts out there, and a sexy piece of arm candy, William Tell. Safe to say LC is peaking right about now.

Here’s some style tips we’ve gathered from the ever-so-put-together Lauren Conrad herself.

