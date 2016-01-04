When you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Well, 18-year-old Clarisse Lafleur definitely flaunts it all, from her extravagant shopping sprees to ridiculous mega-yacht vacations on Instagram. That’s why she’s a regular face on Rich Kids of Instagram, aka where you go to hate on people you’re secretly jealous of.

Lafleur’s grandfather, Jacques Lafleur, was president of New Caledonia, a French territory comprising dozens of islands in the South Pacific, and her dad is in business. Sure, she’s currently studying business, but she has always had a luxurious lifestyle thanks to an allowance from her “very generous” daddy who is always ready with his wallet if his kids need some more cash.

In the future, Lafleur plans on taking over her father’s business.

“My career aspiration would be to work with my father until he retires and then take over his businesses,” Lafleur told Daily Mail. “In my opinion, it is not enough and I want to diversify even more.” She hopes to tie it into something she’s very passionate about, fashion.

Although she has over 23,000 followers on Instagram, she gets a lot of negative comments.

“I am an easy target because I am a young blonde girl, so people accuse me of being a bimbo, a brat, a slut or other similar terms,” she said.

“I completely understand that people would generalize and perceive our lifestyle very negatively when they come across content such as teenagers filling hot tubs with $600 Champagne,” Lafleur said.

Can you blame us, girl? Anyway, I’m sure every time someone calls you spoiled, you just wipe your tears away with $100 bills.

Check out some photos of her extravagant lifestyle…and don’t forget the tissues.

