Nap time just got a whole lot better (and easier) with this new innovation.

The Hypnos Sleep Hoodie is an inflatable zip-up sweatshirt that transforms into a personal on-the-go napping station with only a few puffs into the air valve. Your breath pumps up the pillow hidden inside the hoodie to create a comfy place to rest your head.

The hoodie was created by Josh Woodle, who currently works in film production. Woodle came up with the idea while on the way to an airport, where Woodle and his brother, Ryne, wanted to find a way to combine the comfort of the hoodie with a “neck pillow as travel accessory.”

“The pillow had to be perfect; it had to feature a new shape that was comfortable, versatile, and inconspicuous to the outside world,” Woodle tells Refinery29. “Our next focus was to offer a beautiful hoodie that could transition from a day on the plane straight to the bar at night.”

Currently, the Hypnos Sleep Hoodie is set to cost $89 for a relaxed fit pullover style, $99 for a fitted silhouette, $119 for either the relaxed-fit or fitted zip-up style, and $139 for the woven jacket version. Unfortunately, the hoodie isn’t available just yet. A Kickstarter page had been set up with a goal to raise $30,000 by January 11 but has since raised over $100,000. Those who crowdfund the project will get $20-$45 off, depending on what style they want.

I think this hoodie is going to make the long ride back to my college seem much shorter.

To see a preview of how the Hypnos Sleep Hoodie works, check out this video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AJohwcS1rw&w=640&h=360%5D