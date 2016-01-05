Unless you want to take the #nofilter route, most people end up using filters for a good chunk of their Instagram posts anyway. But have you ever wondered where the names of the filters came from? Like, how exactly did Perpetua and Juno come up?

Speaking of Juno, Juno Demelo of Refinery 29 recently spoke with communications manager Liz Bourgeois and content strategist Hazel Jennings about where the names of the filters come from.

For example, the Perpetua filter was named after Cape Perpetua, a forested headland in Oregon that lengthens out into the Pacific Ocean, which is why it has a “lush feel with green undertones.” And if you thought Juno was named after either the title character in the 2007 Ellen Page film or the writer of the Refinery 29 article, that would be too easy. Juno is actually named after Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger’s dog, Juno. By the way, Juno also happens to have her own Instagram page.

As for my personal favorite filter as of right now, Reyes, it’s named after the place product manager John Barnett was when he was working on the filter: Point Reyes, a peninsula in Marin County, California. Barnett says that’s why the filter has a “dusty, warm” feeling.

