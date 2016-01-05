In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a student from the University of North Texas was shot while acting as designated driver for her friends attending a New Year’s Eve party.

Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sister Sara Mutschlechner, 20, was DDing friends when police say Sara and her friends came into contact with males in a different video. Cops say “words were exchanged between the occupants of the SUV and the occupants in the victim’s vehicle” before a person fired multiple shots at Mutschlechner’s car. Mutschlechner has shot in the head, then the car crashed into another vehicle and an electrical pole.

Mutschlechner was found by officers about 2 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Elm Street, lying outside the sedan she had been driving. The three other passengers only sustained minor injuries.

Sara was the philanthropy chair of ZTA, whose philanthropic focus is breast cancer, and had done additional volunteer work for the American Cancer Society. Sara was also a registered organ donor and The Daily Mail reports that she has already saved the life of one burn victim.

One Tuesday, January 5, an arrest was made in the case. Eric Jamal Johnson was arrested for murder by the U.S. Marshal Service on Tuesday morning in Yuma, Arizona.

Police plan to release more information about the arrest at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned for new information as it emerges.