Your iPhone Can Now Tell You If You’re Pregnant

Welcome to 2016, ladies and gentleman, where Donald Trump is leading in the Republican polls and your iPhone can tell if you’re pregnant. No, you don’t have to pee on your brand new 6s.

First Response, the makers of the popular pregnancy tests, unveiled an app that can tell whether or not you’re pregnant. Er, kind of. You still have to pee on a stick. The test costs between $14.99 and $21.99, which is a little pricey, but this gives you clear results quickly and might give you peace of mind.

According to Cosmopolitan, the stick connects to your phone with Bluetooth. You can then pee on the stick and the app tells you within three (agonizing) minutes if you’ve got a bun in the oven with that rando from Tinder or not.

While you wait, you can click on “Calm Me,” “Educate Me,” or “Entertain Me” to either learn about fertility or just watch puppy videos to calm you down. Technology, amirite?

TBH, I need an app that only posts puppy videos to calm me down in everyday life. Watch the video below to learn more about the new app.