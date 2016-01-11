Our beauty rituals can get expensive…quickly. Even if you stop yourself from indulging in mani/pedis every month or DIY your own skin creams, some things you just can’t help but spend money one. For example: razors.

The miserable experience of shaving everything from your legs to your armpits is 10 times better when you use a brand new razor. That smooth finish is perfect, but within your next few showers, you notice you don’t get that close shave and maybe even a few nicks and cuts. You’re forced to head to the drugstore and spend more money on a new blade. No fun.

What if I told you that your relationship with your razor could be more of a LTR than a quick fling?

By checking out the six tricks and tips below, you’ll extend the life of your razor by weeks and get that close shave you love without killing your bank account.

