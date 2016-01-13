When we think Kylie Jenner, we think lips.

No celebrity has made such a trademark of this body part since Angelina Jolie – and while we’re sometimes a bit, uh, confused by Kylie’s actions, we have to give her props for making a certain look her own.

We all know she’s released a Lip Kit, but don’t worry if you couldn’t get your paws on one of them (they sold out real fast). There are plenty of other options out there for ladies who want to cop that brownish-mauvey lip Miss Jenner has made so very popular. Shop five fun picks below.

