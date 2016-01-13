You won’t want to move into an apartment or new house without picking up a few of these pillows.

Steve Noviello, a news anchor and consumer reporter from Dallas, recently encountered these “mermaid pillows” at a Nebraska Furniture Mart. What makes the pillows stand out is that the sequin fabric changes color when you slide your hand on it, as seen in Noviello’s videos below.

Although the Nebraska Furniture Mall sold out of the “Aviva Stanoff Design Mermaid Sequins Pillows” (which cost $149 each), Noviello found a similar pillow with 16 different color combinations sold on Bling is the New Black for $99 each (on sale from $140). You can also buy them on Amazon. The prices range from $39-$55 each.

The store is also taking advantage of its fame by holding a special promotion to win a set of the pillows.

In fact, the fabric itself has become so popular it’s even been seen in the fashion world, with Vince Camuto selling a color changing dress at Macy’s.

