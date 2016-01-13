Ladies, please leave the hair styling for home. We don’t want hair in our waffles.

Two employees at a Waffle House in Forrest City, Arkansas (90 miles east of Little Rock) were fired after a video surfaced on Facebook showing one of the employees dipping her hair in a pot of boiling water used to prepare food, according to the Associated Press.

Antonio Robinson told WREG his friend found hair in his food and then witnessed the employees doing their hair in the kitchen of the restaurant and recorded the incident on their phones. “She dipped her hair down in the pot and when it came back up she was drying it off with one of the towels,” Robinson said. “I see people do that in their houses and things like that but for a restaurant, I don’t know.”

A local inspector told WREG that any time hair is found in the kitchen of a restaurant, it is a health violation.

Waffle House said in a statement the two people in the video were fired and the local health department carried out an inspection, which the restaurant passed. “We do not tolerate these behaviors and strive to provide a clean, safe environment for all our customers,” the company said.

You can check out the video of the two employees doing their hair below.

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/1230538693627159/videos/1279338975413797/” /]