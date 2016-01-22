ohio university delta gamma sorority stereotypes photos

“I’m in Kappa Delta.”

When I would tell someone those words in college, I could literally see the wheels start turning: they thought they could describe me just by finding out what sorority I was in. Top tier, but not the best…cute or pretty but not gorgeous…nice but kind of boring: that was our reputation on campus…until you got to know us.

Every sorority girl knows that the stereotypes that proceed us are all kinds of outdated, pathetic, and flat out wrong. In fact, I’ve debated putting my Greek life involvement on my resume for fear of an employer expecting a ditzy, spoiled brat to be represented on that (pink and scented) piece of paper.

In reality, two sorority women can be as different from each other as two non-Greek ladies. In fact, two girls in the same chapter of a sorority could be complete opposites of each other in likes, dislikes, hobbies, values, background, culture, and just about anything else you can think of.

The ladies of Delta Gamma at Ohio University know that and wanted to share it with the world. Through a powerful photo series posted on their Facebook page, they prove that they’re not the perfectly manicured, gold digging, spoiled Southern brats some uninformed people think them to be.

Yeah, sure, we might fit certain stereotypes like dropping everything for a Lilly Pulitzer sale or loving a good party. However, we can’t be confined to the small box society makes us out to be. Sorry about it.

Check out Delta Gamma’s awesome campaign below.

VIEW GALLERY