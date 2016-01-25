If you thought bubble wrap deserved its own holiday, you weren’t alone. That best part of the packaging actually is celebrated January 25 for Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day.

But besides being a fun way to annoy your family around the holidays, bubble wrap can actually be used for ashion, if you get a bit creative. Huffington Postc wanted to see what the kids at New York City’s High School of Fashion Industries (HSFI) could do with some bubble wrap and a challenge to create a runway ready look.

Armed with 450 feet of bubble wrap and an army of safety pins, these members of the Fashion With A Purpose Club rose to the challenge. The looks included everything from hats and shoes to dresses and jackets. All we need now is Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia to judge the looks Project Runway- style.

Junior Deannelys Coreno created the winning look, a full skirt and sleeveless raincoat complete with a hood. She says it took 12 hours to create.

“I breathe fashion. I love fashion. I work on things like this at home just for fun,” Coreno told HuffPost.

Check out the best bubble wrap looks by heading over to Huffington Post and watching the video.