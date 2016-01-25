College students will do just about anything for pizza. This includes, but is not limited to, streaking, eating leaves, and locking in their vote for president of the United States.

Marco Rubio isn’t just a regular Republican presidential candidate, he’s a cool Republican presidential candidates, as he desperately tried to prove this weekend at Iowa State.

While on campus for a town hall at the Iowa State University Alumni Center, Rubio checked in with students who were camping out for tickets for their basketball game against Kansas tonight. He brought some pizza and took a few turns at corn hole.

https://twitter.com/LJSelsky/status/690998931136864258

Note how this White House hopeful totally ignores the typical underhand toss in favor of a jump shot method. That’s a power move.

No word on if the crowd stated chanting “Rubio! Rubio!” a la the Robin Williams movie Hook with that hottie Rufio when that shot went in.

Also note how he went cheap and brought Little Caesar’s pizza. Come on, Rubio. Aren’t these potential voters worth at least Domino’s?

Either way, don’t be surprised when Rubio takes Iowa and you see a college kid get interviews on CNN saying, “Yeah, I didn’t like any of the candidates, but Marco Rubio brought me pizza and that’s more than Trump ever did.”

[Story via TFM]