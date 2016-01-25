If you thought trotting across campus in your heels every Sunday morning was bad, you probably can muster up some sympathy for this girl. Or maybe you can’t and this is one of those “glad it isn’t me” moments.

As you probably heard – or experienced if you live anywhere between North Carolina and New York – there was a pretty big snow storm this weekend. It was the kind of blizzard where you stock up on wine and snacks so you can binge watch Netflix until it’s time to do dig your car out. Not the kind where you walk outside barefoot and without pants.

One girl in West Virginia seems to have not gotten that memo.

A video posted to Twitter on Saturday shows a young lady who seems to have spent the night at the house of a gentleman suitor totally unaware of the impending storm. Looks like when she woke up, she hightailed it out of her booty call’s apartment, heels and purse in hand, completely unprepared for the winter wonderland waiting outside.

She must have been really desperate to get out of there.

Check out the video below.

https://twitter.com/chandlarfowler/status/691010584050016256

It looks like a scene from an Amy Schumer comedy, but apparently it’s 100% real. Why no one helped her (or at least threw her a blanket) is beyond me. News flash, people die from exposure to the cold.

Guess this chick will check the weather the next time her booty call hits her up.