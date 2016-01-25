Zendaya has already made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s up and coming fashion and beauty icons. The triple threat has been stepping on some of the most notable red carpets and coming out on top! She’s not afraid to play with different hair styles and different looks, making her the ultimate risk-taker.

And to top things off, the “K.C. Undercover” actress is starting the new year in a big way. Zendaya was just announced as the new face of CoverGirl! With the first commercial set to premiere during the Grammys on February 15, get ready to see more of this girl.

The star was a part of Forbes “30 Under 30: Hollywood & Entertainment” list, revealed a shoe line, “Sole of Daya,” to be released in spring 2016 and is working on a Timbaland-produced album.

Here are 15 more reasons to keep Zendaya on your radar.

VIEW GALLERY