Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have traded in their wings and lingerie for haute couture. And maybe it’s just because dolls make my skin crawl, but it’s a little creepy (like that guy with the doll obsession in American Horror Story: Coven? Nightmares).

Karl Lagerfeld turned the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week into a world of living dolls, coming to life to walk the runway with the latest designs for spring and summer 2016. Some of those dolls were extremely recognizable in the fashion world, included Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Edie Campbell.

They weren’t the only famous faces at the Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées. Guests included Cara Delevingne and her dog Leo, Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Diane Kruger.

See the pics of the ladies on the runway below. Once you get over the concept that they’re supposed to be living dolls, their hair, makeup, and (of course) clothes are impeccable.

