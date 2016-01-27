Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would know that natural or organic products are all the rage right now! Whether it be about the benefits of eating organic food, using natural hair dyes, or even natural nail polish, you can almost find anything that’s made without chemicals.

But what about face products? They can be filled with chemicals that may be harmful to your skin.

According to the Huffington Post, many of the synthetic chemicals put into these products are irritating to your skin and carcinogenic amongst many other things.

Giving your face a break from all of those harsh chemicals can’t be a bad thing, right?

With all the information that is out there, natural face products have been hitting the market. Everything from face washes to makeup to lip balms can all be found in stores and online.

Here’s are some products you can try out.

