Lauren Mann, a 25-year-old American au pair from Colorado, was found dead in her Vienna, Austria apartment Tuesday.

Although police are treating the death as a homicide, the circumstances surrounding her death make it quite scary and bizarre.

According to the Daily Mail, Mann was found lying half-naked, face-down on a mattress at her home after her employer became concerned when the usually reliable nanny didn’t show up to work on Monday. He immediately called the police, who managed to break open the door of her studio apartment, where they found her body in complete darkness – all of the light bulbs in her apartment had “burned out.”

The 25-year-old’s body was found surrounded by a “considerable amount of blood,” but an autopsy revealed that she had no external injuries. Detectives have since ordered a toxicological report to see if there were any strange substances in her body.

Police spokesman Thomas Keiblinger said blood found near her head may indicate an internal injury.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Mann had been studying and working in Vienna for the last three years and had studied piano and French at the University of Colorado before moving to Europe to study German in Vienna.

