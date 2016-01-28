Ariel Winter is popularly known for her role as Alex Dunphy on the hit television series Modern Family. The show, which premiered in 2009, has received numerous awards including four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and over 20 Primetime Emmy Awards.

While the show has catapulted her career, did you know that Ariel is the voice behind some of your favorite characters in animated movies? The starlet has credited roles in Ice Age: Meltdown, Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, and Curious George, just to name a few!

Ariel isn’t just making a name for herself in the television and film industry, though. As a vocal participant in the body positivity movement, Ariel’s been killing the red carpet lately. Whether it be for the Kids’ Choice Awards, the Oscars, or the Golden Globes, she always brings her A game.

Here are some of Ariel’s greatest style moments.

