Barbie got a hot makeover! For the first time in the iconic doll’s 57 year history, curvy, tall, and petite dolls are being added to the collection, making the OG girl squad more diverse than ever before.

Mattel announced the news in a Time magazine cover story, revealing that after two years of development the different shaped dolls will hit toy store shelves soon. And yup, they are all called Barbie – none of the Skipper and Midge BS.

The new line of dolls will also feature seven skin tones, 22 eye colors, and 24 hairstyles so everyone can find a doll that closely resembles them.

The Time article explains that celebs like Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé, and Christina Hendricks have proved that rail-thin with big boobs isn’t the only standard of beauty, while more women like Lena Dunham are embracing their shapes more than ever.

As the girl who towered over every boy in her class until sophomore year of high school, tall Barbie would have been my girl.

This is one small step for Barbie, one giant leap for body positivity. You go, girl!

The dolls are on pre-sale now, starting at $9.99.