Not to brag or anything, but I’ve known all about Aaron Tveit and his hotness for years. See, I’m a huge Broadway nerd and saw the likes of Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Uzo Aduba, Sara Ramirez, and other actors before they “made it.” Really, it was easy to tell that this kid was a star in the making.

I first saw (and met!) Tveit when he starred in Next To Normal on the Big White Way and again when he took on the role of Frank Abagnale, Jr. that Leonardo DiCaprio made famous in the musical version of Catch Me If You Can. I literally cried when Tveit was cast in the Les Miserables movie and the tears flowed again when his character died (ask my family, it’s embarrassingly true).

When I heard Aaron got to role of Danny Zucko in Fox’s live version of Grease, my first and only thought was that he is going to nail it. Even though Tveit will no longer be my little secret, I think it’s time that I share him (and his hotness) with the world. Seriously, this guy is going to be everywhere very soon.

Check out just a few of the many, many gorgeous photos of Aaron Tveit below.

