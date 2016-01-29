Are you sitting down? Good, because what I’m about to tell you is just about the greatest news ever: the only thing you need to get your perfect spring break body is pizza.

Sort of. Not really at all. But this is still worth reading.

NYC pizza chef Pasquale Cozzolino recently lost nearly 100 pounds over the past year, and he did it by eating an entire pizza margherita for lunch each day.

According to the New York Post, Cozzolino came to New York from Italy in 2011 at a healthy weight, but within a year had gained close to 100 pounds. A visit to the doctor inspired/scared him into starting his first ever diet, but instead of giving up the ‘za, he made it a regular part of his menu.

Here’s the catch: Cozzolino says his Neapolitan-style pizza dough is made from just water, flour, yeast and salt — no butter or lard — and the toppings are light — fresh tomato sauce, a thin layer of mozzarella cheese, and basil. In addition, his dough ferments for 36 hours, allowing natural sugars to fade away and leaving healthier complex carbs.

“It lets you feel satisfied, and because it’s only 540 to 570 calories, it’s a perfect and fast solution for a lunch or dinner,” says Cozzolino. “It helps you to stay away from junk food,” he says. “When you eat a pizza, you don’t need anything else.” True that.

In addition to taking kickboxing classes a few times per week, Cozzolino dropped 12 sizes on his waistline and went from weighing 370-pounds to 276-pounds in just one year.

Pizza worked for this guy. A week-long pizza cleanse also worked for this girl. These people are obviously onto something here.

Put down the salad, and pick up a pizza.