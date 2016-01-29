The University of South Carolina’s student newspaper, the Daily Gamecock, reports one of their own was found dead in an apartment at The Hub Thursday afternoon by her roommate.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the student as 19-year-old Rachel R. Bandman.

No signs of foul play, forced entry, or trauma were found in an autopsy conducted Friday morning, but the death was initially being investigated as “suspicious.” Cause of death is pending until toxicology reports are complete.

One witness told The Daily Gamecock that police were on scene and questioning multiple persons outside an apartment. A stretcher was also outside the same apartment.

Bandman was a Chi Omega sorority sister from Glen Allen, Virginia studying public relations at USC.

The death of a young girl with her entire life ahead of her is always tragic. Keep Rachel’s family the entire Gamecock community in your thoughts.

