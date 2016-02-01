Now here’s a cleanse we can get behind.

The Internet has been coming up with some, shall we say, creative ways to eat healthy lately. For example, the taco cleanse and pizza diet. Yet now Chick-Fil-A has jumped on the bandwagon and encourages their customers to eat chicken nuggets as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Chick-Fil-A suggests adding "one healthy habit" to your day, like eating chicken nuggets every three hours pic.twitter.com/PO3ADjyWUZ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 27, 2016

“Kick off the New Year by adding one healthy habit to your routine,” the fast food chain’s bags now read. “Here’s a good one: Eat smaller meals (like an 8-count pack of grilled nuggets) every three to four hours.”

Lololololololololololol.

Sorry my computer keys got stuck for a second. I can’t help but think this is a joke, at the same time, these are the same people who don’t believe gays should have equal rights, so their minds are a little skewed.

My only questions are how can you possibly go to a Chick-Fil-A and not order waffle fries? Or a milkshake? And what about when they’re closed on Sundays? Also, who the hell orders something grilled when they eat fast food? No one. Literally no one.

There’s a lot to consider before embarking on this chicken-centric journey, especially a diet that contains barely any vital nutrients. Yet if someone can lose 100 pounds by eating pizza, I’m down to try anything.