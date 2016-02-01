Virginia police have found the remains of a missing 13-year-old girl. They have arrested an 18-year-old Virginia Tech track star with a second VT student in her death.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce we’ve located the remains of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell,” Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said on Saturday night.

Nicole Lovell disappeared from her Blacksburg, Virginia home Tuesday night. She’s the recipient of a liver transplant and needed daily medication to stay healthy. However, she only took a blanket and a water bottle when she disappeared.

CBS reported that Nicole’s family said she had pushed a dresser in front of her bedroom door and climbed out the window on Tuesday night.

Local police said in a statement that investigators zeroed in on Eisenhauer late Friday and had already arrested him early Saturday on a charge of abduction. When her body was found, he was also charged with first-degree murder.

According to CNN, “Police said they arrested Eisenhauer based on tips and leads obtained from social media, and they say he and Lovell knew each other. But they haven’t elaborated on that relationship or how it allegedly turned to murder.”

Eisenhauer is a freshman engineering major at Virginia Tech and high school track star was in his dorm when police arrested him.

On Sunday, police announced a second arrest had been made. Fellow Virginia Tech student Natalie Keepers, 19, was arrested and is being held without bail on one count of improper disposal of a dead body and accessory after the commission of a felony. “Keepers helped Eisenhauer dispose of Nicole’s body,” Blacksburg police said in a statement.

Little information about this strange and tragic event is publicly known at this point. Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson told reporters on Saturday that he and his team are working to establish a timeline of events and that the investigation is “far from over.”

Speaking on behalf of our community, let me say that our hearts go out to Nicole’s family and friends,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said.

In April 2015, the Baltimore Sun wrote an article about Eisenhauer being named Howard County boys indoor track Athlete of the Year. He was a three-time state champion and was all-state in cross country.

