At Oral Roberts University, you better take 10,000 steps per day…or watch your GPA suffer.

The Christian university in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced this month that all freshmen must wear Fitbits, according to NBC News. Hitting the 10,000 step mark every day is part of the curriculum, so if you’re slacking at the gym, if affects your grades.

Fitness has always been part of the deal at ORU, but instead of manually logging activity (aka completely bullsh*tting if I know anything about college students) the data will be recorded by the mandatory Fitbits. I’m assuming the upperclassman who are not required, but are allowed to participate in the Fitbit monitoring are going to take a pass.

“ORU offers one of the most unique educational approaches in the world by focusing on the Whole Person — mind, body and spirit,” ORU President William M. Wilson said in a statement. “The marriage of new technology with our physical fitness requirements is something that sets ORU apart.”

No one likes the Freshman 15, but this seems a bit…controlling? Harsh? Ridiculous?

I’m a regular at the gym and live in NYC – I should hit 10,000 steps per day no problem, but I don’t. Good luck getting a bunch of hungover kids to hit 10,000 steps on a Sunday during finals week – not going to happen.