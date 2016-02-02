Chloe Grace Moretz has been gracing the silver screen ever since we can remember! From starring in movies like Kick Ass, If I Stay and The Equalizer, Chloe has made a name for herself in the film industry.

Her most recent release, The Fifth Wave, based on the New York Times best selling young-adult novel by Rick Yancey is sure to be a break out moment for the star, but we can’t overlook her style.

In 2013, Chloe was awarded with Elle magazine’s “Next Future Icon” Awards at the Elle Style Awards and the fashionista is no stranger to gracing some of the most glorious magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, and Interview.

To make things even better, Chloe is all for girl power!

“You need movies like Kick-Ass where the dorky kind of damsel is Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl saves him,” said Chloe in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “This allows young girls to look at it and go, ‘That’s someone I can look up to’.”

With her 19th birthday coming up, get ready to see some more fashionable moments from Chloe!

Check out some of Chloe’s greatest style moments.

