Brown University is known for being LGBT friendly, so it’s no surprise that the school recently voted to include transgender and transitioning women in sororities.

Although The Panhellenic Council represents only the three organizations on campus – Kappa Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, and Kappa Alpha Theta – it’s a massive step forward in terms of transgender issues.

Sophie Blistein, a Brown University senior said, “When I came to college, I really wanted to have girlfriends that I could trust no matter what.”

She used her position on the Council as a platform to alter the recruitment rules to include transgender individuals. In other words, when registering for recruitment, potential members will no longer need to identify which sex they were born. Instead, all they have to do is list their legal name and preferred name.

“Sororities have always had this problem of being non-inclusive,” Blistein said. “I thought this was one thing that we could really tackle.”

Basically, the motive behind the changes was simple: “Even people who are born one way, however they want to present themselves to the world, they deserve to do that and to enjoy every privilege of the people that they really are.” Blistein said.

Amen to that.

All three sororities had to approve the changes before the final decision was made last week; they go into effect immediately. Perfect timing too, because recruitment begins this month.

[via NBC 10 News]