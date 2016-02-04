Jessica Alba has been in the business, with starring roles in some of our favorite movies, for a while now. From playing Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four franchise to being a complete klutz in Good Luck Chuck, she’s been in major Hollywood films.

As Cosmopolitan magazine’s March 2016 cover star and the co-founder of The Honest Company, Jessica has always been open about the importance of woman empowerment.

“There are not as many women in government titles, business titles. It’s just not equal,” said Jessica. “And until there is equality, you’re going to feel that no matter what industry you’re in. But from day one, I was like, girls should have an equal seat at the table.”

No stranger to the red carpet, the 34-year-old actress has had major fashion moments.

Check out some of Jessica’s greatest styles below.

