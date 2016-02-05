People at the gym truly amaze me. From the grunting lifters to the people wearing hats (I really don’t understand why people do this…you’re inside), some weird stuff goes down during a workout. While I would personally never wear a sports bra sans top or hat at the gym, if that’s what other people want to do, I say go for it. The important part is that you’re in the gym in the first place. As long as you have basic gym etiquette – wipe down your equipment, put back weights – I don’t give two sh*ts what you wear.

Apparently, Santa Clara University has a different stance on gym attire.

Grace DiChristina, a SCU student, laced up her sneaks to get her sweat on only to be told to leave. Why? Because her shirt showed off a sliver of her belly.

DiChristina took to Facebook to rant out the ridiculous reasoning given to her on why she couldn’t wear a crop top to the gym, along with a photo of her (totally appropriate) ensemble.

“sorry long post but im so mad

Today at Santa Clara University, I was asked to leave the gym because of what I was wearing (as you can see in the picture, less than an inch of my midriff is showing). I spoke to the supervisor of the athletic facility and she gave me two reasons for why my outfit was inappropriate: MRSA (a staph infection by the name of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) and the fact that this is a Jesuit institution.

As for preventing MRSA, it makes me feel very unsafe that apparently the only way to keep me safe is to cover my skin. If I have to cover my midriff, shouldn’t we all be wearing gloves on the elliptical or long pants on the mats? People are still sweating on other parts of the equipment, and just protecting my stomach will do nothing.Muscles tees with long armholes are extremely popular for men. If you walk into Leavey Center, the first thing you see is that the gym is packed with men sweating directly onto the equipment. However, these men feel safe. One of the rules in the gym is to wipe down equipment after use. Why are women being singled out and punished just because other people can’t follow the rules? The fact that this is a Jesuit school should absolutely not be linked to the dress code at the gym. I do not go to the gym to be sexualized or looked at by other people—I go to improve my health and my self-confidence. Being told to leave the facility because my outfit is inappropriate is more than just annoying; it’s humiliating and degrading. My workouts become much less enjoyable when I have to worry about people looking at my body. Santa Clara Broncos advocate for becoming strong and fit, but the fact that I was kicked out means that I could not work out today. I absolutely agree that MRSA is a serious illness and we should address it. However, shaming women for what they wear to the gym is not the way to prevent it. When I was removed from the gym, I was just told it was to “prevent MRSA” with no more explanation, so I had to go home and research it for myself. If we are really concerned solely with MRSA, then I support spreading information about it. We could put up flyers showing what symptoms look like and what to do if someone thinks they have it. We could also institute a rule to clean equipment both before and after use. Not sharing towels and wiping down machines are much better ways to prevent MRSA than forcing women to either cover their stomachs or leave.

http://www.sfcdcp.org/mrsa.html

http://www.cdc.gov/mrsa/tracking/

http://www.cdc.gov/…/co…/enviroment/athletic-facilities.html

http://www.cdc.gov/…/team-hc-provi…/advice-for-athletes.html”

Snaps to you, Grace!