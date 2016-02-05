If you thought strokes were reserved for people in the senior citizen age range, think again. The death of a social media star and model is completely shocking.

Katie May, a model who posed for Playboy and became known as the “queen of Snapchat,” after suffering a “catastrophic” stroke, according to TMZ. She was only 34 years old.

Last week, May took to Twitter to complain about hurting a nerve in her neck during a photo shoot.

Pinched a nerve in my neck on a Photoshoot and got adjusted this morning. It really hurts! Any home remedy suggestions loves? XOXO — Katie May (@Ms_katiemay) January 29, 2016

Turns out, the situation was much more serious than a pinched nerve.

On Monday, May was hospitalized from a stroke and remained in critical condition until Thursday night, when she was taken off life support surrounded by friends and family. May had a blockage in her carotid artery which caused the stroke.

What’s even more sad is that Katie left behind a 7-year-old daughter, Mia.

May rose to fame after a photo shoot she did while working as a VP at an entertainment company. The pics went viral, and May jumped on the opportunity.

Her photos had been published in Playboy, GQ, and Sports Illustrated, among others, and she had nearly two million followers on Instagram. She had hoped to venture into travel marketing, writing a book, and starting her own website. “Katie was a star in every sense of the word and I’ll never stop missing her,” her brother Stephen told People.