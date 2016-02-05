VIEW GALLERY

When you were 10 years old, you probably spent your days playing with Barbies and breaking into your mom’s makeup stash to see what the fuss was all about. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Kristina Pimenova has moved from Moscow, Russia to Los Angeles to sign with prestigious modeling agency LA Models.

Pimenova has been modeling since she was three years old and has already been the face of Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and other major fashion brands most models would kill to wear. And it’s not hard to see why – the girl has the eyes of a Disney princess and the hair of a mermaid. Pretty much, this 10 year old is way prettier than I, and most people, will ever be.

While she has been dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world,” her photos sometimes draw the attention of creeps.

“I am certain in my mind all her photographs are absolutely innocent,” Kristina’s mom Glikeriya Pimenova told MailOnline last year. “You must think like a pedophile in order to see something sexual in these pictures, so it is time for you to see a doctor.”

If you scroll though Kristina’s Instagram page, which is managed by her mama, there’s really nothing sexual about it. She wears minimal makeup and rarely wears anything more scandalous than a tank top and shorts. You can’t help that some people are just pervs.

Another controversial point – Kristina’s age. We all know how things can turn out when a child is pushed into fame too early – *cough* Lindsay Lohan *cough* – but as long as Kristina’s enjoying it, I don’t see a problem here.

“She’s been having a blast…and is still loving every minute of it,” reads Kristina’s Facebook bio.

Maybe she’s missing out on playing travel soccer with her friends from school, but she’s got bigger fish to fry.

Be on the lookout for Kristina hitting the Victoria’s Secret runway…in a decade or so.