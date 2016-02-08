Who hasn’t experienced the internal debate of being both hungry and extremely lazy? Whether it’s because you have six papers due tomorrow or it’s below freezing outside, there’s probably a good reason you don’t want to trek across campus to the dining hall. Yet at the same time, you’re starving and another bowl of Ramen sounds anything but appetizing.

You know what would hit the spot? Grilled cheese. And you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your 10 by 12 foot dorm room to get it.

Next time your parents visit, make sure they stop by the grocery store to pick up some bread, cheese, and butter. When you’re hungry, pull out your clothes iron and some aluminum foil. Within five minutes, you’ll have a delicious, melty grilled cheese sammy ready to devour. Fair warning: you might have to start charging your floormates for a bite.

Intrigued? Check out our video below for the how to. You can thank us later.