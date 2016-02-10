The goal of most tweets is to get shared and liked, but one St. John’s University student got way more than he was expecting for one photo he shared on Twitter.

Upon seeing a student with a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” sticker on her laptop, Clifford Durand, aka @ockisdead, snapped a photo and posted it to Twitter with the caption “7000 retweets and I’ll smash this bitches computer.”

As with many things concerning Trump, things got ugly fast.

https://twitter.com/ockisdead/status/697448386966986752

As you can see, the tweet racked up far more than 7,000 retweets.

But don’t worry – this girls’ laptop isn’t in danger as much as his reputation.

St. John’s addressed the issue via their official Twitter account.

Thank you everyone who reported the incident to us. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. Public Safety is handling the situation. — St. John's University (@StJohnsU) February 10, 2016

We hear your concerns. Safety is our top priority. Any student in violation of our Code of Conduct is subject to our conduct process. — St. John's University (@StJohnsU) February 10, 2016

God, some people can’t take a joke meant for the couple hundred followers he had.

Well, it’s been a crazy six hours for Cliff. He went viral, got in trouble with the school, and was set free.

This is exactly why I don’t talk politics on social media…or ever.

