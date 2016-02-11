Somewhere in the past year, college students got extremely sensitive. Anything that wasn’t considered PC was protested, whenever they disagreed with someone they said they were offended, and they claimed their campus wasn’t a “safe space” unless everyone bent to their will. Needless to say, I’m glad my college days are behind me.

Rutgets University in New Jersey are the latest to make headlines thanks to their inability to deal with the fact that people have different opinions and viewpoints.

Milo Yiannopoulos, an openly gay Brit who is a senior editor at conservative news site breitbart.com, visited the Rutgers campus for a lecture. He’s known for shutting down the PC police. He opened up by saying the purpose of college is to open yourself up to new ideas, meet new people, and essentially find out who you are. After all, if you just chill in your hometown with your high school friends your whole life, you’ll never understand what the world is like. When students demand “safe space” on campuses, they’re pretty much saying that they’re not open to new experiences and not willing to look at both sides of the coin.

“In my view, anyone who asks for a trigger warning or safe space should be immediately expelled,” Yiannopoulos says to applause from the audience.

Shortly after, a girl pops up from the crowd and yells, “This man represents hatred,” before she and a friend start smearing red paint on their faces and yelling incoherently. Other students start chanting, “Black lives matter.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s86uGGkkycg&w=640&h=360%5D

After their two minutes, the protestors stormed out of the auditorium, leaving a trail of fake blood throughout the building for the custodians to clean up. How kind!

“We must, unlike the Left, engage in the other side of the argument,” Yiannopoulos said. “I noticed that when they were asked questions, they left the room.”

One of the protestors, junior Nyuma Waggeh, said, “(Rutgers groups) should not be inviting anyone like (Yiannopoulos) because what we stand for is inclusion and diversity,” Waggeh said. “If a speaker makes someone feel unsafe or uncomfortable, then they should not come to campus.”

Again, not how the world works.

Honestly, I’m not entirely convinced that Yiannopoulos didn’t plant those crazies in the audience just to prove his point.

