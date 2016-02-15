The Oscars are quickly approaching – is it February 28 yet? – and we’re predicting our winners both on and the red carpet. Sure, this year we’ll be rooting for Leonardo DiCaprio to finally take home an Academy Award and see if Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall” will get him a statue, the real show is on the red carpet.

From the elegant to the bizarre to the just plain bad, the fashion on film’s biggest night is way more entertaining than those boring acceptance speeches and predictable winners. That’s why this infographic by mediarundigital.co.uk showing the dresses worn by the Oscar winner for best actress going back 87 years is so captivating.

It’s fun to see memorable dresses like Halle Berry’s 2002 Elie Saab and Hilary Swank’s navy long sleeve, open back masterpiece from recent years, it’s amazing to see what icons like Audrey Hepburn and Ginger Rogers wore to accept their awards in the ’40s and ’50s. In fact, this infographic goes all the way back to 1929. How fashion has changed…

Check out the dresses below, and tell us your favorite looks!