Amy Schumer should probably know better than to comment on other women’s bodies…or piss off Taylor Swift fans.

We and the Internet agree that the 2016 Grammys wasn’t T. Swift’s best red carpet look ever, but Amy made a joke about Taylor’s body that fans aren’t finding very funny.

Amy posted a beach photo on Instagram. “Taylor that’s not a thigh gap. This is a thigh gap,” the caption reads.

Immediately, fans reacted, none too pleased that Amy took a jab at Taylor’s thin figure.

“You both have very different, yet very beautiful body types. No need to shame others or yourself. Spread love and empowerment, not negativity,” wrote one Instagram user.

“When you think being funny is when you body shame someone, it’s time for a new job. Who are you anyways?” asked another commenter.

We’ve got to assume Amy wouldn’t think it was cool for someone to comment on her body, so why the diss? Maybe to create some controversy, maybe to attempt being funny.

Neither Taylor or Amy have commented on the post.

Update 2/18/16

Amy Schumer has posted another photo on Instagram referring to the Taylor Swift controversy.

In the pic, Amy appears to have a beard. The caption reads, “That’s not a beard, this is a beard. So sorry to anyone with a beard this may offend. I am a comic and should never make fun of myself at the expense of anyone else that I wasn’t making fun of in the first place. #relax #beard“