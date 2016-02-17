A former University of Tennessee offensive lineman is in some serious sh*t for sending nude pics and having sexual conversations with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Turns out that girl was actually an undercover cop investigating as part of Pinellas County Sherrif’s “Operation Wayfair” sting, according to WFLA.

Mackenzie “Mack” Crowder, 23, was arrested for one count of certain use of computer services prohibited and four counts of transmission of harmful material after he tried to meet up with the “girl.” The conversations between them had been going on since January 21.

“The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office insists Crowder admitted to communicating with a minor, soliciting sex several times, and sending four pictures of his private parts,” WFLA reports.

Crowder was released from jail on $50,000 bond Wednesday morning.

VIEW GALLERY