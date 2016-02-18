The Victoria’s Secret Angels get that titled due to their awesome personalities and ability to walk in heels without tumbling over. Well, that and their killer bodies, I suppose.

One of those bodies belongs to Elsa Hosk, a Swedish beauty who became part of the VS team after playing professional basketball for two years. But how does an athlete turned model stay camera-ready?

Recently, Elsa revealed her food and fitness diary for StyleCaster. Surprisingly, she doesn’t survive off smoothies and kale – she downs bacon, cheese, and eggs like the rest of us mortals, even during Fashion Week.

For breakfast I had:

Eggs and bacon.

For lunch I had:

A mozzarella and tomato panini with lentil soup.

For dinner I had:

I went to my favorite restaurant, The Greek, with my boyfriend. We always get the same thing—the fried cheese, chicken skewers with rice pilaf, and potato, cucumber, feta salad.

Elsa also reveals that she doesn’t typically snack between meals, is a big fan of green smoothies, and her guilty pleasure food is grilled cheese. (Same, girl.)

She also isn’t one of those models that claims she never works out. Elsa is a big fan of boxing and playing basketball for cardio, so I’m sure she’d be down for some one-on-one.

Doesn’t seem too crazy, right? I’m guessing genetics has a little something to do with Elsa’s awesome figure, but at least now I can say I eat like a model.

