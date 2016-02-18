When it comes to makeup, I believe that a mix of high and low end products is the way to go. Most beauty gurus suggest splurging on foundations, highlighters, bronzers – pretty much the stuff that goes on your face. They also tend to recommend sticking to the drugstore for things like mascara.

While I totally see the value (no pun intended) in that – after all, Cover Girl’s LashBlast is sort of the jam – I also think there’s something special about pricey mascaras. They just tend to be so clump-free and long-lasting.

I also tend to believe that if there’s one makeup product that can make anyone look put together, it’s mascara. So if you share this mentality, why not splurge on one great high-end mascara? These are my five faves.

